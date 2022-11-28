Cyclists of “Gowes Cinta Al-Aqsa” Gathers at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Partcipants or Cyclists of Gowes Cinta Al-Aqsa” who come from various regions in Indonesia gathered at the Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta on Sunday.

“The cyclists carried the Indonesian and Palestinian flags in the relay. From the western region, flags were brought from Jambi Province, while from the east, flags were brought from Semarang, Central Java,” said the Chair of the Palestine Solidarity Month, Ganjar Darusman, Sunday at the Al-Jabbar gate of the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta.

Ganjar said that the distance from Jambi to Jakarta is 1,300 km, while from Semarang to Jakarta it is 450 km.

“This is a sincere intention to awaken the spirit of love for Al Aqsa and the struggle of the Palestinian people,” he explained.

A humanitarian organization that focuses on the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) officially opened the 2022 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) with the theme “Move in Congregation to Free Al-Aqsa and Palestine”.

The Gowes event was attended by the Chairman of the AWG Presidium M Ansorullah, Chair of the Mosque Organizing and Management Agency (BPPM) of the Istiqlal Mosque KH. Asep Syarifudin, AWG coach Ustaz Nuruddin, Chief Editor of MINA Ismet Rauf, Onny Firyanti Chair of Mae_C, Chair of Jabodetabek AWG Basuki Santoso and hundreds of Goweser from various regions in Indonesia and also attended Goweser Indonesia -Makkah-Al-Aqsa.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed to accommodate and manage Muslim efforts to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)