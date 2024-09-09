Bani Ibrahim Mosque in Tasikmalaya Hold “Love Al-Aqsa” Bike Ride

The congregation of Bani Ibrahim Mosque in Parakan Honje (Parhon), Tasikmalaya, West Java, along with local residents, organized a leisurely bike ride (Gowes) on Sunday, September 8, 2024. The event aimed to foster love for Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine. (Photo: MINA)

Tasikmalaya, MINA – The congregation of Bani Ibrahim Mosque in Parakan Honje (Parhon), Tasikmalaya, West Java, together with local residents, held a leisure bike ride (Gowes) on Sunday (September 8), with the theme of nurturing public love for Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine.

Ipan Mulyadi, the event organizer, stated that the purpose of the event was to promote support for the struggle of Palestine and Al-Aqsa, as mandated by the 1945 Constitution, which states that colonialism must be eradicated from the world.

Ipan Mulyadi noted that participants were equipped with various items including Indonesian and Palestinian flags, scarves, stickers, headbands, and more. They chanted slogans of love for Al-Aqsa and Palestine throughout the ride.

Meanwhile, Eko Siswanto, the coordinator of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in Tasikmalaya, said in his speech that the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and the independence of Palestine is a duty for all Muslims and a responsibility of all nations.

“For this reason, efforts to build a spirit and determination for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine must be promoted among all members of our society,” he said.

The event was attended by hundreds of participants. They started and finished at Bani Ibrahim Mosque, with a route around the city of Tasikmalaya. Throughout the journey, participants cycled in an orderly, safe manner and showed courtesy to other road users as a form of Islamic outreach. (T/RE1/P2)

