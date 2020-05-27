Consulate General in San Francisco Promotes Indonesian Eid Culinary

San Francisco, MINA – In the context of celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in San Francisco organized a Virtual Culinary Bazaar, including special foods of Indonesian Eid.

As many as 285 Indonesians from Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and Northern Nevada, as well as from other regions such as Los Angeles and New York, were enthusiastic about participating in the event.

“Through the Virtual Bazaar, it is hoped that it will become a place to bring together Indonesian culinary entrepreneurs with buyers,” said the Indonesian Consul General in San Francisco, Simon D. Iekarno, as quoted from the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Participants promote special Eid menus such as mini rice cone rice, chicken curry rice set, Padang cuisine, fish pesmol, lontong Eid, martabak, and various kinds of Eid typical pastries such as nastar, kastengel, snow princess.

Through the activity, the Consulate General in San Francisco helped promote their culinary efforts to the Indonesian diaspora.

Eid in San Francisco this year is very different from the previous year.

The United States Government has implemented a policy for people to stay at home. All activities, including work, school, and even worship are done at home.

It is done to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (T/RE1)

