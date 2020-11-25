Indonesian Business Players Have Great Opportunities in the Saudi Market

Jeddah, MINA – The Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah Eko Hartono said that Indonesian business actors, including MSMEs, have a great opportunity in Saudi Arabia to market their products.

“Because the opportunity is very large (to market products), there is a Hajj season with more than 200,000 Indonesian pilgrims, then there are 1.2 million Umrah people every year, not to mention other pilgrims. That’s a very big business opportunity for us to market our products, both from MSMEs and so on, “said Eko in a special interview with the MINA journalist team online on Tuesday night.

In addition, Eko added there are also Indonesian diasporas who have lived there for a long time as importers of Indonesian products.

Then, there are many Indonesian restaurants that also absorb spices from Indonesia.

The Consulate General in Jeddah itself is very supportive of business people to be able to take advantage of these opportunities by frequently providing guidance through seminars and training.

“In essence, we are very supportive if there are MSME friends in Indonesia or the Indonesian diaspora who are here to do business,” said Eko.

“Then, how we increase their capacity so that they can do business is by training both for diaspora friends who are here, as well as entrepreneurs in Indonesia, so that our MSMEs can increase their trade, can sell more goods in this region,” he added.

He also revealed that there are indeed difficulties or challenges for business actors to enter products into Saudi because the supervision is quite tight, especially food, beverage and medicinal products.

“For this reason, business actors must learn a lot in improving the quality of their products, not only from the halal issues but also from the production process starting from technical, production date, expiration, then labeling, hygienic certification, ISO and so on,”he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)