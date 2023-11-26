Congregation of At-Taqwa Mosque Cibubur Celebrates Palestine Solidarity Month with Various Competitions

Cibubur, MINA – Congregation of At-Taqwa Mosque Cibubur collaborated with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Sunday, holding various competitions for Islamic boarding school students to celebrate the Month of Palestinian Solidarity which falls every November.

The chairman of the committee, Basuki, said that the competition was intended to introduce and instill in students and students a love for the Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

The competitions held include a coloring competition for kindergarten/RA children, an Al-Aqsa drawing competition and a map of Palestine for elementary/MI level, a poetry reading competition for middle school/MTs level and others.

Apart from that, there was also a theatrical performance by the women of the At-Taqwa mosque congregation which depicted the atmosphere of war in the city of Gaza, Palestine which is currently in a tense situation due to Israeli Zionist aggression.

Prisidium AWG Muhammad Ansharullah expressed his gratitude and pride for this activity. He hopes that the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine can be continued by the next generation, namely students who are currently still studying.

“In the future they will become leaders who inspire people about struggle, especially the liberation of colonized nations,” he said.

Palestine Solidarity Month was initiated by AWG to raise the spirit of struggle as well as disseminate information about Palestine and Al-Aqsa to the public, both in Indonesia and internationally. (T/RE1/P2)

