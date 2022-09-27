Confrontations Erupte between Palestinians and IOF in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Violent confrontations erupted on Monday, September 26, 2022, between the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and Palestinian citizens north of Hebron, coinciding with renewed attacks by the occupation soldiers in separate areas in the West Bank.

According MINA Contributor in Palestine, the confrontations took place between Palestinians and the occupation forces in Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, while the occupation army detained a Palestinian vehicle at the Hawara checkpoint, south of Nablus.

The occupation forces invaded Rummana village, west of Jenin, and set up a military checkpoint inside the village. The soldiers began holding Palestinian vehicles before they searched them and checked the identities of the Palestinian passengers.

The streets of the western areas of Jenin also witnessed intensive military patrols of the occupation forces, and the movement of Palestinians was restricted.

These restrictions by the Israeli occupation forces concide with the approach of the Jewish holidays, in which big numbers of Israeli settlers are to raid the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)