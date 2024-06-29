Clashes in Gaza Shejaiya, Four Israeli Soldiers Killed

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam fighters are engaged in fierce clashes from point-blank range with the invading Israeli forces in the Shejaiya neighborhood, the group said in a statement.

The Israeli army evacuated four dead and five wounded soldiers following intense battles with Palestinian resistance fighters in the Shejaiya neighborhood of the northern Gaza Strip on Friday evening.

“Four Israeli soldiers were killed and at least five injured in clashes in Shejaiya in Gaza,” said Israeli media, as reported by Palestine Chronicle.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced they had inflicted casualties on Israeli occupation forces in Shejaiya, where fierce battles took place on Friday evening.

“Al-Qassam fighters are engaged in fierce clashes from point-blank range with the invading enemy forces in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, inflicting deaths and injuries among their ranks. Helicopters are landing to evacuate them,” the Al-Qassam Brigades announced in a statement.

The group also reported that they bombed “with mortar shells a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating Baghdad Street in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.”

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades stated they had eliminated an Israeli unit by luring them into a building with a booby-trapped tunnel entrance in Shejaiya.

“The house was also rigged with a bomb from an F16 missile that the enemy had launched at peaceful citizens but did not explode,” the group said in a statement.

In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli helicopters evacuated wounded soldiers, according to Israeli media.

Al-Jazeera confirmed that violent clashes took place between the Palestinian Resistance and Israeli occupation forces in central Rafah.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced they had targeted “a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the Japanese Garden Junction, west of Rafah”.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,765 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,429 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

