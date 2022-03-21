China Eastern Plane Carrying 132 People Crashes in Guangxi Province

Guangxi, MINA – A China Eastern Airlines passenger plane carrying 132 people has crashed in southern China, shortly after losing contact with air traffic control and dropping thousands of metres in under three minutes.

There was no immediate confirmation of the number of casualties, but the disaster prompted an unusually swift public reaction from President Xi Jinping, who said he was “shocked” and ordered an immediate investigation into its cause, Al Jazeera on Monday.

There was no word on the cause of the crash of the plane. State broadcaster CCTV said the crash “caused a mountain fire” which was later extinguished.

The Boeing 737-800 flight from the city of Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou “lost airborne contact over Wuzhou” in the Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

“This flight has crashed,” the CAAC said, adding the jet was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members.

A Boeing spokesperson said “we are aware of the initial media reports and are working to gather more information.”

Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched to the scene in Teng county near the city of Wuzhou, state media reported, as nearby villagers rushed to help the rescue effort. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)