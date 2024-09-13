Central Java, UAE Explore Cooperation in Developing Tanjung Emas Port

Acting Central Java Governor Nana Sudjana receives a visit from the UAE Ambassador (Photo: Doc. Public Relations of the Provincial Government)

Semarang, MINA – The Central Java Provincial Government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are currently formulating a cooperation plan for developing Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang.

It was marked by the visit of the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem Aldhaheri and the Regional CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, Ahmed Al Mutawwa, to Tanjung Emas Port on Thursday.

After a brief visit to the port, the they met with the Acting Governor of Central Java, Nana Sudjana, in his office. During the meeting, the two parties seriously discussed the investment opportunities that would be explored.

After the meeting, Nana immediately ordered his staff to form a team to follow up on this cooperation plan.

“In the future, Tanjung Emas Port has plans to receive assistance or investment,” said Nana.

He added that the UAE has contributed greatly to development in Central Java, including through the grant of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and the construction of a heart hospital in Solo.

Nana hopes that cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, digital education, and renewable energy can also be explored.

On that occasion, Nana also revealed that trade relations between Central Java and the UAE have been going on for a long time, with exports of commodities such as coffee, tea, spices, processed meat, fish, and textile products to the UAE.

Abdulla Salem took this cooperation opportunity seriously, focusing on the development and modernization of Tanjung Emas Port.

“The UAE has a strong desire to open this cooperation and hopes to receive recommendations regarding port development soon,” explained Abdulla.

He also asked the Central Java Provincial Government to immediately provide a technical plan for the development of the port.

“We hope to evaluate the proposal submitted so that the relationship between the UAE and the Central Java Provincial Government will be closer in the future,” he concluded.

In addition to the CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, the visit was also attended by Meera Alzeezi from the UAE Embassy, ​​Port Advisor RJ Lino, and representatives from the Tony Blair Institute, namely Arfinandi Ferialdy and Martin Stepanek. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)