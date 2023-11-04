United Arab Emirates Ready to Hold 28th World Climate Conference

Jakarta, MINA – Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Indonesia Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri stated that his country is ready to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held at Expo City Dubai, from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

The High Level Conference on Climate Change in Dubai is an important momentum for all Parties in action to control the increase in global earth temperature and as a main opportunity to focus on the climate agenda through correct courses in adaptation, climate finance, and loss and damage.

Ambassador Abdulla Salem called on all stakeholders in Indonesia to take advantage of COP28 to produce initiatives and projects that support Indonesia’s commitment to reducing emissions, including the food system in Indonesia’s climate plan, restoring ecosystems, and transitioning to environmentally friendly energy.

“We must unite. We must act. “And we have to convey it in Dubai this November,” he said when giving a press statement regarding COP28 at the UAE Embassy, ​​Jakarta on Thursday.

The UAE Ambassador explained that COP28 would welcome high-level participation, including more than 140 heads of state, senior government leaders, more than 70 thousand participants and more than 5,000 media professionals.

According to Abdulla Salem, the UAE’s hosting of COP28 builds on the country’s track record of action in confronting global climate challenges.

“The UAE is the first country in the region to ratify the Paris Agreement, the first country to commit to reducing emissions economically, and the first country to announce the strategic initiative Net Zero by 2050,” he said.

Ambassador Abdulla Salem said that COP28 aims to unite the world towards agreement on bold, practical and ambitious solutions to today’s most pressing global challenges.

“We in the UAE believe that by working together, even the most urgent situations can be overcome. When we act in solidarity, we can overcome the challenge of climate change,” he said.

The UAE ambassador firmly believes that his country can strengthen and rediscover humanity’s greatest strength, namely the ability of the world’s nations to collaborate, overcome differences and harness the power of collective action.

“Based on this strong belief, the COP28 presidency has developed a comprehensive plan to scale up global climate action,” said Ambassador Abdulla Salem.

He added that this action plan is based on five pillars. First, accelerate an organized, responsible and just transition in the energy sector. Second, develop a climate change funding mechanism. Third, focus on life and livelihood. Fourth, protect and restore ecosystems; and fifth, full inclusiveness and involving all stakeholders. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)