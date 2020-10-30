Celebration of Prophet’s Birthday in Morocco Appears in New Clothes

Rabat, MINA – Like Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, Moroccan Muslims celebrate the Prophet’s birthday by wearing new clothes, various food dishes and say “Awasyir Mabruk,” this ten-day blessing.

Hamid Saad, the owner of a clothing shop in one of Rabat’s neighborhoods, looks delighted when many customers buy new clothes.

“One of blessing after a while we experienced a decline in sales during the pandemic,” he said. Thus reported by al-Ain al-Akhbariya.

Even though quarantine measures have been eased and lifted in some cities, authorities in Morocco are still tightening the level of precautions and physical distancing, especially on public transport.

Two kinds of bread filled with the sweet “lamsmen” and “al-Baghrir,” were selling well.

The car drivers turned on the radio and the sound of nasyid prayers of praise was heard.

One of the Moroccan customs on the birthday of the Prophet SAW, apart from bringing joy to children with new clothes, commemoration and praise are also held at various government mosques.

Moroccan customs at the commemoration of the Prophet’s birthday are royal pardons for a number of prisoners and detainees, reduction of sentences, exemption of fines or changing the death penalty to life.

The King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI accompanied by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and his brother Moulay Rachid presided over religious ceremonies and attended by officials of all levels.

The king congratulated and asked for understanding with the very limited presence of the community, in his commitment to health protocol measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)