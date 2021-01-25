CEC Officially Invites EU to Observe Palestinian Elections

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Central Election Commission (CEC) on Sunday extended an official invitation to the European Parliament and the European Union (EU) to observe the upcoming Palestinian elections.

EU Representative, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorf, received the invitation during his meeting on Sunday with the CEC Chairment Hanna Nasser, at CEC headquarters in Al-Bireh.

Nasser emphasized the importance of international observers monitoring the electoral process, particularly by the EU, as a long running key partner for the CEC, Wafa reported.

Nasser also urged all international observation bodies to monitor the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, Burgsdorf appreciated the role of CEC and its preparedness in the midst of the existing challenges.

He also stressed the EU’s support for Palestine to hold free and fair elections in accordance with international standards.

Burgsdorf also stressed the importance of ensuring the participation of all Palestinians in the electoral process in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, as candidates and voters.

At the start of the electoral process, the CEC will invite local and international bodies working in the democracy and good governance, to apply for accreditation as an observation mission. Accreditation will give observers access to polling centers to monitor elections and ensure the integrity and transparency of elections. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)