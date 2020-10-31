Capital City’s Jakarta Ready to Host International Publishers Congress in 2022

Jakarta, MINA – DKI Jakarta Provincial Governor Anies Baswedan stated that Jakarta is ready to host the 33rd International Publishing Association (IPA) Congress which will be held on 11-13 November 2022

“We are very happy to welcome IPA members to the 33rd International Publishing Congress,” said Governor Anies in his written remarks received by MINA on Friday.

International Publishers Association (IPA) is the world’s largest publisher association federation. Founded in 1896, the IPA is an industrial body with a human rights mandate.

IPA’s mission is to promote and protect publishing and to raise awareness of publishing as a force for economic, cultural, and social development.

In collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and various international NGOs, IPA is fighting for the interests of publishing books and journals at the national and international levels.

Internationally, IPA actively opposes censorship and promotes copyright, freedom of publication (including through the IPA Prix Voltaire), and literacy (www.internationalpublishers.org)

By hosting the IPA Congress, Jakarta has taken an important role and demonstrated its readiness to become a bridge for the development of the book industry in the Asia Pacific region, where 60% of the world’s population is located.

“We are ready to hold this prestigious international event and become a meeting place for stakeholders in the field of books to create creative ideas and prepare Asia Pacific as the center of world development in the future,” said Anies.

Jakarta is home to more than 10 million people, and has long been a center for literature, culture and the arts.

The capital city of Indonesia also has 5,604 libraries, 1,240 publishers, and 30% of all modern Indonesian bookstores in this city.

Every year, the Indonesian publishing industry, which is supported by more than 5,000 publishers, produces 120,000 titles, making Indonesia one of the largest book producers in Southeast Asia.

For those reason, the Governor hopes that the 33rd International Publishing Congress will be successful and have an impact on the country.

“Jakarta has proven itself to be a venue for international events. Everything was successful and brilliant. We are sure that the 33rd International Publishing Congress will also be successful and bring significant changes to the publishing industry in Indonesia, “concluded Anies.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of the International Publishers Association, Bodour Al-Qasimi expressed his enthusiasm in welcoming Jakarta to host the 33rd International Publishing Congress.

“We are very pleased that the 2022 (Congress) can be held in Jakarta. The Indonesian publishing market is growing rapidly, is significant, and has a great opportunity to become a future publishing force in Asia. Indonesia’s vision for the 2022 International Publishing Congress is very exciting and we are looking forward to it being realized, ”said Bodour Al-Qasimi.

The Daily Chairperson of the Jakarta Book City Committee, Laura Prinsloo also expressed her hope that this Congress would later be able to create new ideas and ideas for the future, considering that Indonesia, along with other global publishing industries, was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have seen and heard countless initiatives from publishers around the world who are battling this situation. We hope that the congress that will be held will raise the spirit of this industry and will become a platform for discussing this matter, which will hopefully benefit the publishers and create exciting innovations for the future, “hoped Laura Prinsloo. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)