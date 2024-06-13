Brazil Calls for End to Violence in Gaza; Urges Peace Talks

Ankara, MINA – Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, has stated that Brazil strongly advocates for an end to the violence in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Brazil clearly calls for the cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages, the unhindered access of humanitarian aid and the resumption of negotiations towards a two-state solution.

“As President Lula (Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva) has frequently reiterated, the time for the realisation of the Palestinians’ desire for statehood and self-determination is long overdue,” said Vieira speaking to Anadolu in an interview.

Meanwhile, According to MEMO, During his visit to Ankara, Vieira stated that the goal is to explore new and creative ways to strengthen ties between Ankara and Brasilia.

He noted that bilateral trade reached $5 billion in 2023 and emphasised the potential for significant and sustainable growth.

Vieira highlighted the importance of identifying “new opportunities through dialogue between the governments and private sectors” of both nations.