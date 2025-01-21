SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Bodies of 66 Palestinians Recovered from Rubble in Gaza amid Ceasefire Agreement 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours yang lalu

4 hours yang lalu

Israel attack Al-Taba'een School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Israel attack Al-Taba'een School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – Civil defense teams recovered the bodies of 66 Palestinians from the rubble of destroyed homes in the Gaza Strip, the agency said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the agency said 58 bodies were recovered in southern Gaza on Monday, while eight others were pulled out from under the rubble in northern Gaza.

The agency said civil defense teams and volunteers were continuing to search for victims in the rubble amid a lack of equipment to rescue them.

A Gaza ceasefire agreement went into effect on Sunday, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 110,700 others since October 7, 2023.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and continued calm, aiming for a permanent ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israeli offensive has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

