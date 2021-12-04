BNPB: Mount Semeru in Indonesia Releases Hot Cloud

Lumajang, MINA – Acting Head of the BNPB Disaster Information and Communication Data Center Abdul Muhari said Mount Semeru experienced an increase in volcanic activity.

It was indicated by the occurrence of hot clouds heading towards Besuk Kobokan, Sapitarang Village, Pronojiwo District, Lumajang Regency, East Java, Saturday at 03.20 p.m.

“The chronology of events observed from the Mount Semeru Volcano Observation Post (PPGA) at Gunung Sawur Post, Poncosumo Hamlet, Sumberwuluh Village, Candipuro District, the vibration of lava floods or hot cloud avalanches was recorded starting at 02.47 p.m with a maximum amplitude of 20 millimeters,” said Muhari in a press release on Saturday.

He said at 03:10 p.m, PPGA Pos Gunung Sawur then reported visually that volcanic ash from the hot cloud was very clearly observed leading to Besuk Kobokan and smelled of sulfur. In addition, visual reports from several locations also experienced darkness due to fog from volcanic ash.

“Notes compiled by the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) show that incandescent lava avalanches were observed with a sliding distance of approximately 500-800 meters with the center of the avalanche located approximately 500 meters below the crater,” he said.

Abdul said the Lumajang Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) had issued an appeal to the community and miners not to move along the Mujur and Kobokan Watersheds (DAS).

Members of the Lumajang Regency BPBD along with other joint teams immediately headed to the location of the incident in the Candipuro-Pronojiwo sector to carry out monitoring, rapid assessment, data collection, evacuation and other actions deemed necessary in handling emergencies.

“The Lumajang Regency BPBD team is currently trying to establish a sectoral evacuation point in Kamarkajang Field, Sumberwuluh Village, Candipuro District, Lumajang Regency,” he said.

He said that until now there have been no reports of casualties, because the situation is still covered in fog.

“Until this press release was issued there have been no reports of casualties and visually Mount Semeru is still covered in fog accompanied by moderate-intensity rain. Meanwhile, material losses and other impacts from the eruption of Mount Semeru are still being collected,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)