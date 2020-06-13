Blast in Kabul Mosque Kills Four People

Kabul, MINA – A deadly explosion hit a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, during Friday prayers local time.

At least four people, including the imam (prayer leader) were killed and eight others injured.

Information from the Afghan Interior Ministry said explosives placed inside the Sher Shah Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers.

The prayer leader Azizullah Mofleh was among those killed. Thus quoted from Al Jazeera.

Ministry of Home Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian said police had closed the area and helped move the injured to the nearest hospital.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. But a mosque attack earlier this month was claimed by an ISIS group affiliation, headquartered in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan.

In a social media post, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said the attack was part of a plot by the enemy at a crucial time when peace talks were underway.

The Afghan government calls the attack “inhuman” and “contrary to Islamic principles.”

Stefano Pontecorvo, a senior NATO civilian representative in Kabul, stressed that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“When we face historical opportunities for peace, threats cannot be allowed to disturb that. We stand with Afghanistan in the war on terror, “he said on Twitter. (T/RE1)

