Kabul Airport Reopens for Civil Aviation and Aid

Kabul, MINA – A technical team has been able to reopen Kabul airport to receive assistance and will soon be prepared for civil aviation. This was said according to the Qatari ambassador to Afghanistan.

“The runway at Kabul airport has now been repaired in collaboration with the authorities in Afghanistan,” the ambassador added, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, at least 17 people were killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, news agencies and hospital sources said, as a Taliban spokesman criticized the aerial shooting in a statement. “Avoid shooting in the air and be thankful,” Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message on Twitter.

“Bullets can harm civilians, so don’t shoot unnecessarily,” he said.

According to US officials, the United States Congress is expected to fund the United Nations’ humanitarian work in Afghanistan but is unlikely to directly fund the new Taliban-led government. Now, the world body is preparing to discuss aid for the war-torn country.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is traveling to Geneva for a summit on aid to Afghanistan on September 13. Even before the Taliban victory, Afghanistan was heavily dependent on aid with 40 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) drawn from foreign funding.

The Taliban have not yet formed a government, but there are reports that an announcement is imminent.

Meanwhile, fighting continues between the Taliban and insurgents in the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, raising fears of more civilians being displaced. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)