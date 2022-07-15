Biden, Lapid Inaugurate “Jerusalem Declaration”

Jerusalem, MINA- Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said, the “Jerusalem Declaration” will be announced after a meeting between the President of the United States (US) and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who reiterated Washington’s commitment not to allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

A senior US official accompanying Biden said the “Jerusalem Declaration” underscores the extraordinary relationship between the Israeli occupation and Washington, namely the commitment to the security of the occupation.

The official added that the “Jerusalem Declaration” not only summed up the nuclear issue, but put more emphasis on confronting Iran’s activities in the region, which Israel considers a serious threat to it.

The US official explained that the “Jerusalem Declaration” also aims to strengthen normalization agreements signed during the era of former US President Donald Trump, calling for the expansion of the occupation’s “integration” in the region, which Biden intends to carry out through his visit to Saudi Arabia.

The US official confirmed to reporters that Biden would also discuss seeking a deal with the Palestinians based on the “two-state solution” as he has believed all his life.

The White House said Biden would visit Al-Mutalaa Hospital in Jerusalem (Al-Quds) tomorrow, after which he would meet with President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss economic issues, including developing infrastructure for Palestinian mobile 4G in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The US officials have also stated that the deployment of mobile infrastructure should be completed by the end of next year, but that this move is not dependent on or based on a political agreement. He added that Biden had not come to discuss a peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)