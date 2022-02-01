Beware of Two Deceptive Pleasures in the World

By: Wahyudi KS, Amir of the Central Da’wah Council of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah)

There are two pleasures that many people deceive, namely the pleasures of health and leisure.

“These blessings that are often neglected by humans are healthy and free time, this is in line with the words of the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam,” said Wahyudi.

He quotes Surah Al-Mulk verse 2, “Who made death and life, so that He might test you, which of you is better in deed. And He is Mighty, Most Forgiving.”

“Many most people are more likely to think about how he can live rather than think about death by increasing worship and pious deeds and what death looks like when he rarely thinks about it,” he added.

Furthermore, said Wahyudi KS, Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wa Sallam reminded that “Indeed the first favor for which he is asked to account for on the Day of Resurrection is the blessing of health.” (HR Tarmizi).

“Many of people when they are sick, they seek treatment and even go abroad, even dare to pay a high price, which is important to be healthy, because humans are more likely to want to recover from physical illness than spiritual illness,” explained Wahyudi KS.

He said that when a person is physically sick, the maximum is possible for him to seek treatment because he wants to be healthy, even if he dares to be expensive, but if it is spiritually sick, he doesn’t realize it, he doesn’t even care about it.

“Small examples that are felt when we are spiritually ill are lazy to read the Al-Quran, lazy to do good deeds, lazy to pray together and lazy to do good. It shows spiritual pain,” he said.

Wahyudi KS said, we have never heard of people who go to hell because of physical illness, and there is no hadith or quran that shows that someone goes to hell because of physical illness.

“The causes of spiritual illness in hell are arrogance, envy, jealousy, this is a disease that we are less aware of, because wealth, popularity, and any position that becomes beauty is meaningless at all without piety,” he stressed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)