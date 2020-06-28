Belgian Parliament Calls for Sanctions if Israel Annexes West Bank

Brussels, MINA – The Belgian Parliament issued a statement on Friday which urged its government to impose sanctions on Israel if they moves unilaterally to annex parts of the West Bank, Palestine.

The call for economic sanctions is also to be imposed by the European Union countries widely against Israel if it does not meet its demands. Thus i24News .

The Belgian Parliament Resolution “regarding Israel’s annexation of occupied territories in Palestine” was passed with 101 votes in favor and 39 abstentions. No member of parliament opposed the resolution, the Times reported.

The motion urges the government of Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès to present “a list of efficient measures aimed at responding proportionally to any Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian territories.”

The resolution also called for Belgium to “play an active role in forming a coalition of like-minded member states to explore possible reactions” if Israel implements an expansion of its sovereignty over the West Bank.

Every foreign policy step undertaken by the European Union must be carried out by consensus, which means the bloc needs unanimous approval by all 27 member states before any significant action can be taken against Israel, the statement continued. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)