Beginning of 2022, Israel Demolish 11 Palestinian Facilities

Jerusalem, MINA – Not yet finished January, the Israeli occupation forces recorded as early as 2022 destroyed 11 residential, commercial and agricultural facilities of Palestinians in the occupied city of Jerusalem. It is revealed by the Al-Qastal news network as quoted from the Palestinian Information Center on Sunday.

In a report, the network stated that the Israeli municipality destroyed 11 facilities in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan, Sur Baher, Jabal Mukaber, Al-Za’im, Al-Esawiya land, Beit Hanina, and Anata.

It is also shown that the occupying city authorities forced Naim Qara’in in Jerusalem to forcibly demolish a room of his house in Silwan.

Successively, since the beginning of the year, the occupation has demolished a shop in Sheikh Jarrah, a house in Silwan, another in Sur Baher, and a room belonging to the Puskesmas in Jabal Mukaber, as well as demolition of Atta Ja’fara’s house which was previously demolished in Jabal Mukaber.

According to the network, the occupation destroyed the lands of the residents of Jerusalem east of Issawiya and the city of Al-Za’im. They also looted agricultural areas, destroyed a river, and destroyed agricultural facilities in Anata.

The destruction did not stop here, the occupation also destroyed a Rajabi family home in the town of Beit Hanina, and in the Gate of the Maghreb.

Regarding the demolition notice, the occupation forces accompanied by the municipal staff, stormed the cities of Jabal Mukaber and Al-Isawiya, and gave the demolition notice, stopping the construction of facilities, including the At-Taqwa Mosque in Al-Isawiya. (T/RE1)

