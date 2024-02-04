In a Month, Israel Occupation Demolishes 58 Palestinian Structures in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army demolished 58 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank in January, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The demolished structures included 22 inhabited houses and 16 agricultural facilities,” the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a statement.

It said most of the demolitions occurred in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, East Jerusalem and Qalqilya.

The commission also reported 1,593 attacks against Palestinians in January, of which 1,407 were carried out by army forces and 186 by settlers.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

The Israeli army has since killed 381 Palestinians, injured 4,400 others and detained 6,512 people, according to Palestinian figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)