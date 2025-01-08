Over 12,000 Buildings Demolished in West Bank since 2009: OCHA

West Bank, MINA – Over 12,000 buildings have been demolished in the West Bank since 2009, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Anadolu Agency reported.

The worst-hit areas include Khirbet Tana, Jabal al-Mukabber, and Silwan, which saw 400, 373, and 274 demolitions respectively, said the OCHA report titled “Detailed Data on Demolitions and Displacement in the West Bank.”

The report revealed that the demolitions targeted 3,553 agricultural buildings and 3,547 residential buildings.

The year 2024 marked the peak, with 1,763 incidents recorded—the highest in 16 years, it said.

Children and families remain particularly vulnerable, OCHA said.

The displaced included 5,358 boys, 4,324 girls, 5,462 men and 4,791 women, indicating a widespread impact on entire communities.

In addition, OCHA reported that nearly 1,800 donor-funded structures were demolished, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region, where access to essential services continues to deteriorate.

These figures highlight the urgent need for international action to address the devastating impact of ongoing demolitions and displacement in the West Bank.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank over Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 45,900 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

At least 835 Palestinians have also been killed and nearly 6,700 others injured by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)