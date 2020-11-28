AWG Urges Indonesian Government to Cancel Calling Visas for Israel

Cileungsi, MINA – Indonesian humanitarian agency who concern on Palestinians Aqsa Working Group (AWG) urges the Indonesian government to cancel the calling visa service for Israel.

Through his written statement on Saturday, the chairman of AWG Anshorullah said This opens up opportunities for relations with Israel, which also means legitimizing Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian Nation and contradicting the Preamble of the 1945 Constitution.

“We urge the government to cancel the calling visa activation for Israelis and ask the government to be more serious and concrete in providing support and defense for the independence of the Palestinian people,” he said.

He also said the government should avoid all kinds of cooperation and relations with Israel, either directly or indirectly.

AWG revealed the refusal of calling visa for Israel considering that the Israeli occupation authority is the only apartheid entity on earth currently colonizing the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has a long experience of being under colonization by other nations. Therefore, Indonesia should have opposed all forms of colonialism as contained in the preamble to the 1945 Constitution.

It was also expressed by Ir. Soekarno, “as long as the independence of the Palestinian Nation has not been handed over, during that time the Indonesian nation has stood against Israeli occupation.”

According to AWG, the opening of the calling visa does not reflect President Joko Widodo’s opposition to Israel in the call boycott Israeli products as conveyed in the 2016 OIC Summit in Jakarta.

Finally, AWG also calls on all elements of the nation to stand firm in their attitude of providing support and defense of the Palestinian Nation to achieve its independence.

The Indonesian government on 23 November 2020 opened a calling visa service for eight countries, including Israel. The other seven countries are Afghanistan, Guinea, North Korea, Cameroon, Liberia, Nigeria and Somalia.

Calling Visa is a visit permit for foreign nationals with special procedures. Where the application is made by the applicant through sponsorship from citizens or domestic legal entities.

Submission of applications will be conducted in a clearing house by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Manpower, the Indonesian National Police, the Attorney General’s Office, the State Intelligence Agency, the Indonesian National Army Strategic Intelligence Agency, and the National Narcotics Agency. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)