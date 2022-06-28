AWG Strongly Rejects Israeli Participation in U-20 World Cup in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – A humanitarian organization active in the defense of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) delivered a statement of position regarding Israel’s participation in the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia in 2023, after passing the preliminary round.

AWG strongly rejects the participation of the Israel U-19 Football National Team in the U-20 World Cup in 2023 in Indonesia. This rejection is due to the occupation and acts of violence and brutal attacks carried out by the Zionist Israel against Palestinians who have violated human rights.

The Chairman of the AWG Presidium, Muhammad Anshorullah, stated that this rejection was based on things, including the commitment of the Indonesian people to oppose all types of colonialism because they are not in accordance with the principles of humanity and justice as stated in the first paragraph of the 1945 Constitution.

In addition, President Ir. Soekarno once gave an example of a concrete action against this by banning the Indonesian Football National Team from competing against the Israel in the 1958 World Cup qualifiers. This attitude is in line with the constitution of the Republic of Indonesia. Even though at that time, the Indonesia was almost certain to qualify for the 1958 World Cup final.

President Joko Widodo also firmly called for a boycott of Israeli products at the OIC Summit in Indonesia in 2016. UN Security Council Resolution No. 2334 of 2016 which states that Israel has violated international law such as the 1907 Hague Convention, Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The Aqsa Working Group also deeply regrets the statement by the Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali and PSSI General Chair Mochamad Iriawan who guaranteed that they would allow the Israeli national team to compete in the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

“This statement of assurance is a historical and contradicts the 1945 Constitution, the prohibition of President Ir. Soekarno, and the call of President Joko Widodo.” Said AWG.

AWG urges the Indonesian government to make real efforts to protect and assist Palestinians from the tyranny of the Israeli Zionists over the Al Aqsa Mosque, until the Al Aqsa Mosque returns to the lap of Muslims and Palestine is declared independent.

In addition, AWG also invites all Muslims to continue to oppose and reject Israel’s participation in every world event and provide support for efforts to liberate Al Aqsa Mosque from the hands of the Zionist Israel.

“We call on Muslims around the world to immediately take action against Israel in a real and concrete way in every participation of Israel in the world arena and support the end of the brutal actions of the Israeli Zionist army in carrying out the occupation of the Palestinians.” write the statement.

Anshorullah emphasized that the unity of Muslims worldwide and not division is the key to the liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine (Surah Ali Imran 103).

The Palestinian people are called to continue to inflame the resistance against the Zionist Israel. But it must be realized that the resistance will only succeed if all national components unite to fight the Israeli zionists in the Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)