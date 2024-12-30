AWG Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ Attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital

Jakarta, MINA – The humanitarian organization, Aqsa Working Group (AWG), strongly condemned the Zionist Israeli attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital and other hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including the Indonesian Hospital.

This statement was delivered by AWG through a written statement received by MINA on Monday.

The Acting Chair of the AWG Presidium, M. Anshorullah, stated that the actions of the Israeli occupiers are inseparable from the roles of the United States and the United Kingdom.

“This crime cannot be separated from the roles of America and Britain and the passivity of Arab and Muslim countries. Therefore, AWG also condemns America and other Zionist allies, who not only support but also finance these crimes,” said Anshorullah.

According to Anshorullah, these powers are currently practicing global imperialism, which contradicts the spirit of universal peace.

“Because of this, they no longer deserve to sit in the UN Security Council,” he asserted.

Anshorullah called on countries that support human rights and international humanitarian law to immediately propose a motion of no confidence against the United States and the United Kingdom as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

AWG also condemned Arab and Muslim countries that have not taken sufficient action to stop the Zionist-American-British conspiracy against Palestine.

“Arab and Muslim countries, including Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan, must immediately stop being hypocritical. They condemn Zionist genocide in Gaza but continue to maintain relations with this racist entity,” said Anshorullah.

He emphasized that AWG demands these countries sever their diplomatic ties with Zionist Israel as a form of resistance against Zionism and in defense of the Palestinian people.

Israeli occupiers burned down Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza along with several medical staff inside on Friday.

A correspondent from Al-Jazeera in Gaza reported that some people had left the hospital, located in the Beit Lahia project in northern Gaza, and walked for dozens of kilometers to Gaza City.

They stated that as a result of the fire set by Israeli forces, several people died in the hospital and their bodies were burned.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that around 350 people were in the hospital building, including 170 medical staff, who were ordered to gather in the hospital courtyard by Israeli occupying soldiers. Dozens of staff, including the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, were detained by Israel and taken for interrogation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)