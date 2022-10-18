AWG Holds Writing Competition in Palestine Solidarity Month

Jakarta, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) holds writing competition on the month of Palestine Solidarity on November with the central theme “Free Al-Aqsa Mosque, Support Palestinian Independence.”

The person in charge of this competition, Muhammad Sayyid Iqbal said this competition is a part of the 2022 Palestine Solidarity Month activities which will be held throughout November.

He said the competition is aimed at fostering love and fighting for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine, as well as fostering a literacy culture about Al-Aqsa among students, collegers, and the younger generation.

Participants in this competition are : 1) Santri/Junior High School Students/equivalent, 2) Santri/High School Students/equivalent and students/youth/syubban/fatayat. They can register themselves via https://forms.gle/zdBaRx6usxxhoBUY6. To confirm registration, participants can contact its Committee through WhatsApp : 0812-1032-0614.

Participants can submit their article from November 1 to November 25, 2022 at 11:59 p.m and it is sent to email [email protected] and a copy to [email protected]

The winner of the competition will be announced on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in a hybrid (offline and online) at the Palestine Solidarity Month Workshop Forum.

All participants will receive a Certificate of Contest Participants Award and the winners will receive a Champion’s Certificate, Plaque, Al-Aqsa Book, and Coaching Money.

The requirements of the article to be sent are (1) the article is the result of your own work not plagiarized, (2) it is not being contested elsewhere, (3) it has never been sent/published in the mass media, (4) it is contained 700-1,000 words , (5) it is typed on A4 size paper, with 1.5 spacing, using Times New Roman font, and font Size 12.

The assessment criteria are: (1) the use of good and correct Indonesian grammar (2) the writing style is interesting and easy to understand (3) the suitability of the content with the central theme.

The juries of this competition are Al-Quds Ambassadors, journalists, authors of books about Palestine and preachers. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)