Australia’s PM to Visit Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was scheduled to visit Indonesia.

“According to the plan, early next month, the Australian PM will visit Indonesia. I have spoken with the Australian Foreign Minister,” Retno said in her press statement as quoted from Infopublik on Wednesday.

Retno emphasized that in Australia’s foreign policy, the vision of the labor party is to try to make the country stronger at the global level and more united at home.

“The labor party is committed to strengthening cooperation specifically by mentioning Southeast Asian countries and countries in the Pacific,” said Retno.

Retno added that her party had received information that Australia would set up a Southeast Asia office in their ministry and appoint a special envoy or traveling ambassador to overcome bureaucratic obstacles.

“If you look at its history, this labor party has established closer relations with Asian countries, including Southeast Asia,” she said.

Previously, Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia on Monday (May 23).

Albansese, who was raised in public housing by a single mother relying on a disability pension, was sworn in by Governor-General David Hurley at a ceremony in the Australian capital, Canberra. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)