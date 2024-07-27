Australians Urge Premier Albanese to Sanction Israel over ‘Genocide’ in Gaza

Canberra, MINA – Pro-Palestinian protesters in Australia urged on Saturday Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government to impose sanctions against Israel for its actions in the Gaza Strip, public broadcaster ABC News reported.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Sydney’s Town Hall during the ruling party Labor Party conference, where the prime minister also spoke to the participants.

Demonstrators who held banners with slogans such as “Albanese blood on your hands” and “Free Palestine” also waved Palestinian flags.

According to Anadolu Agency, they demanded the government condemn and impose sanctions against Israel, which has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since October 7.

Israel is also accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign in Gaza.

“Every action we have seen from the Albanese government for the last nine months has shown us one thing, that they are absolutely complicit in genocide, and that they have chosen to marginalize the Palestinian community,” said Jana Fayyad from the Palestine Action Group.

“We’ve seen the Australian government impose sanctions on other countries in times of war, but when it comes to Israel, for some reason, they seem to be acting with full impunity,” Fayyad said.

Some members of Labor have already quit against the Australian policy over Gaza. Canberra has called for a cease-fire in the blockaded enclave but does not recognize Palestinian statehood.

Former Labor Auburn-Lidcombe branch vice-president Mohamad Assoum told the broadcaster that he left the party in February over its response to the war in Gaza, after 17 years as a member.

“Despite numerous petitions, numerous motions, numerous meetings with ministers and MPs and members of the Labor Party, it all seemed to be falling on deaf ears,” Assoum said.

Senator Fatima Payman also quit the ruling party after being suspended for supporting a parliament motion to recognize Palestine. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)