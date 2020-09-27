At the UN General, Pakistan Complains India’s Actions Against Kashmir

New York, MINA – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a speech at the 75th UN General Assembly on Frida, also talks about the issue of the Indian government’s treatment of Muslim-majority Kashmiris.

Khan called the Hindu-nationalist government of India a sponsor of hatred and prejudice against Islam, threatening nearly 200 million Muslims in the country.

“The only country in the world today where, I sadly say, the country that sponsors Islamophobia, is India,” Khan said in a recorded speech at the United Nations as quoted by Al Jazeera on Saturday.

The Pakistani PM even accused the Government of India of giving privileges to Hindus and considers other people to be unequal.

Therefore, Imran Khan called on the UN to act on the dispute that occurred in the Kashmir region and self-determination through a plebiscite.

“There will be no lasting peace and stability in South Asia until the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved based on international legitimacy,” Khan said.

The Kashmir region is divided between India and Pakistan. The two countries have fought two wars over the territory.

Indian Security Forces in Kashmir have arrested thousands of youths, raided people’s homes, carried out beatings and electric shocks.

Thousands of protesters over the past year have been injured in firearm attacks by Indian Security Forces.

In addition, for seven months, the Kashmir region experienced a blackout of communication with social media and internet access. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)