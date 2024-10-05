At Least Four Paramedics Killed by Israeli Drone Strike in Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – At least four paramedics have been killed in an Israeli drone strike near the government hospital in the town of Marjeyoun in southern Lebanon on Friday. The attack follows a series of air attacks in densely populated areas overnight.

The hospital has since been evacuated and operations ceased at the facility, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

The news outlet also reported that Israeli warplanes conducted two consecutive raids on Beirut’s southern suburbs, targeting the area near the Lebanese University in the Laylaki – Hadath area. The raids targeted more than one building in the area. The Quds News Network (QNN) reported that the airstrike resulted in casualties.

In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon, with significant damage reported in various regions including the suburb of Dahiyeh. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)