At Least 41 Israeli Captives Killed, Some by Israeli Fire: Report

Gaza, MINA – At least 41 Israeli captives taken on October 7 have been killed, some by Israeli occupation fire, according to an analysis by The New York Times (NYT), Palestine Chronicle reported.

The report, published on Saturday, cites forensic rep toorts, military investigations, and interviews with Israeli officials, soldiers, a senior regional official, and relatives of captives.

Of the 59 captives still believed to be held in Gaza, the Israeli government has confirmed that only 24 are alive.

More than 130 captives have been freed, over 40 bodies have been retrieved by the Israeli army, and Hamas has handed over eight bodies through a prisoner exchange.

The NYT report states that some captives were killed by Hamas, some by Israeli fire, and others’ causes of death remain unknown.

Two Israeli officials told The New York Times that some captives were killed in the early days of the war, but many died after the initial ceasefire collapsed in November 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

