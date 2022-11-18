At Least 21 People Killed in Big Fire at Jabalia Refugee Camp

A large fire engulfed a residential building in the Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, according to local sources. (Photo: Wafa)

Jabalia, North Gaza, MINA – At least 21 people died, including children, and many others were injured on Thursday night, in a large fire that engulfed a residential building in the Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, according to sources local.

WAFA’s correspondent said dozens of victims were evacuated from the building, and taken to the Indonesian Hospital in the nearby town of Beit Lahiya.

He said the fire started in a residential apartment and spread throughout the building, adding that the toll was likely to rise.

Initial reports said some benzene (a flammable chemical) was stored in large quantities in the apartment, causing the fire and many casualties.

Following the tragic incident, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared mourning for a day tomorrow, in which flags will be flown at half mast in all official institutions.

He described what happened as a national disaster, and ordered all relevant authorities to do everything possible to help the families of the victims and alleviate their suffering.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)