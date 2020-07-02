Assist Rohingya Refugees, Commander Laot Seunuddon: Because They Are Servants of Allah

Lhokseumawe, Aceh, MINA – As many as 99 Rohingya Muslims who were stranded in North Aceh waters on Monday (June 21), temporarily placed in the former Immigration Building, Puenthet, Lhokseumawe.

Panglima Laot, Seunuddon, North Aceh, M. Hasan, said the reason for helping Rohingya Muslims was because they were servants of God. Thus MINA reporter reported from Lhokseumawe on Wednesday.

“We must help fellow servants of God. The Acehnese must help, because the Acehnese cannot see other people miserably. Their bodies are all skinny, especially children. Our compassion and affection appear instantly, “he said.

Panglima Laot in Aceh functions as the traditional leader for fishermen. Carry out, maintain and supervise customs in the Aceh sea.

The total number of Rohingya Muslim refugees recorded as a whole is 99 people, 17 men, 49 women, 10 boys and 22 girls and a baby girl, while 15 others have died while traveling due to lack of food and sanitation, so many were stricken with various types of diseases and their bodies were thrown into the sea.

Rohingya Muslims who were on their way from Bangladesh to Malaysia adrift in the waters of North Aceh due to the boat engine they were riding in, suffered damage so water covered almost half of the hull.

Meanwhile, according to a Rohingya Information and Advocacy Center (PIARA) volunteer, Nikmah Kurnia Sari who is also the Director of the Central Aceh Law and Human Rights Advocacy Center (PAHAM) and Bener Meriah, the destination of the Rohingya Muslim is Malaysia.

“Actually, they all want to go to Malaysia to try their luck and find work, because it is no longer possible to live in their country because there is no certainty of self and family security,” he said.

According to the Lhok Puuk Village Chief, T. Bakhtiar, the rescue carried out by fishermen against Rohingya Muslims was initially based on doubt.

“Today, the corona issue is big again. He was already afraid that what was done wrong, but because he was sorry to see many women and children drooping limp, the incident was reported to the village government, “he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi plans to move the location of 99 ethnic Rohingya shelters in Aceh to more appropriate refugee camps.

According to Retno, the plan is for the refugees to be moved to the Meunasah Work Training Center, Mee Kandang, Muara Dua, Lhokseumawe.

“Migrants are now being housed in the former Lhokseumawe Immigration Office. And starting July 1, according to the plan, it will be moved to a more appropriate location, “she said. (T/RE1)

