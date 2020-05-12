As 72 Thousands of Indonesians from Malaysia Arrived in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said, until Sunday (10/5) Indonesian citizens from Malaysia who arrived in the country reached 72,966 people. They returned by land, sea and air.

“By sea 65 percent or 47,674 people, land by 20 percent or 14,681 people, and by air 15 percent or 10,611 people,” Retno said in a virtual press conference on Monday, May 11.

Malaysian government has extended the entry into force of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in the form of a Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which will initially expire on May 12, then extend to June 9.

The Minister explained that the large number of repatriations occurred due to the large number of Indonesian citizens who lost their jobs or because of a pandemic, or had finished their stay and students who had completed their studies.

“We really hope that all newly arrived Indonesian citizens from abroad can be disciplined in implementing the health protocol,” Retno said.

Meanwhile, there are 14,244 crew members who have arrived in Indonesia. They returned through the air route (Soekarno-Hatta Airport and Ngurah Rai) and the Sea (Benoa Harbor and Tanjung Priok).

From Saudi Arabia, there are three return groups with a total return of 992 people and from Kuwait as many as 164 Indonesian citizens.

But for the return of Indonesian citizens, members of Jamaah Tabligh from India are still being pursued by the Government.

Retno said Indonesia would cooperate with other countries that have members of Jamaah Tabligh in India, such as Malaysia, Bangladesh and several other countries.

Retno added until Sunday there have been 734 cases exposed to Covid-19, 321 people still being treated, 372 recovered and 41 died.

“They are from or live in 33 countries/territories and from 20 cruise ships,” said the Minister. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)