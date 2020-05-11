As 50 People Died in Yemen Due to Chikungunya

Aden, MINA – As many as 50 people have died in the interim capital of Yemen, the city of Aden due to the chikungunya virus, said a government official who did not want to be named.

Chikungunya is caused by a virus carried by the Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. The transmission of the virus occurs when another person is bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus.

“More than 3,000 people have been infected with the virus,” the official said, as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday, May 11.

Governor of District Sheikh Othman, Aden City, southern Yemen is among those who died from chikungunya.

It is believed that the disease emerged from the swamp caused by the flood disaster on 21 April.

Eight people, including five children, died and houses were destroyed by the floods and heavy rains.

The Yemeni government is currently establishing a disaster emergency in the City of Aden. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)