As 43 Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in Sunday morning, under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.

The Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Jerusalem reported to Wafa that 43 settlers led by the extremist “Glick” stormed the Al-Aqsa courtyards from the Mughrabi Gate and carried out provocative tours, and received explanations about the alleged “temple

Meanwhile, a Palestinian citizen was injured on the same day, in an attack by settlers in the Ain al-Hilweh area in the northern Jordan Valley.

The human rights activist Aref Daraghmeh reported that settlers attacked the shepherds in the Ain al-Hilweh area, wounding Hilal Adel Daraghmeh in the head.

It is noteworthy that the settlers pursue the shepherds and attack them almost daily in the northern Jordan Valley. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)