As 40,000 Villages in Indonesia Form Volunteers Against COVID-19

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Villages, Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration noted that more than 40 thousand villages formed Village Volunteers Against COVID-19. The total number of volunteers is more than 1 million residents.

Village Volunteers Against COVID-19 initiated by the Ministry of Villages, Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (Ministry of PDTT) with the principle of mutual cooperation by involving villagers in their activities.

The Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Areas and Transmigration Abdul Halim Iskandar said that Village Volunteers Against COVID-19 had an active role in monitoring COVID-19.

“42% of villages in Indonesia have been carrying out monitoring activities of travelers,” Abdul Halim said at a press conference at the media center of the PP COVID-19 Task Force, Jakarta on Sunday, April 19.

The total number of travelers who have been monitored are scattered in 31,615 villages. In addition, to data collection of homecomers, Abdul Halim also said that Village Volunteers Against COVID-19 had prepared a village isolation room.

The PDTT Ministry noted that there are 8,954 villages that had built isolation rooms, with more than 35,000 beds.

The isolation room is located in the village hall, village meeting room and buildings in the village, such as ECE, schools and houses that are vacated. The rooms that have been prepared are equipped with bathroom, water, electricity, and logistics facilities.

Meanwhile, as on Sunday, there are around 24,519 people in the category of people under monitoring (ODP) scattered in a number of villages in 17 provinces, such as in West Java Province, 1,779 villages with 11,832 ODP, Riau 168 villages with 8,988, NTB 67 villages with 891, and Bali 208 villages with 501.

Abdul Halim said the Village Volunteers Against COVID-19 are expected to become an independent village as expected by the Chair of the COVID-19 Handling Acceleration Task Force. He advised that villages be more serious in preparing their villages by providing facilities for their citizens. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)