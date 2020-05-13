As 320,000 Pregnant in Yemen to Lose Health Services

New York, MINA – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) warn that as many as 320,000 pregnant women in Yemen would lose access to health services due to lack of funds.

In a statement, the UN agency said that nearly 90 percent of UNFPA’s reproductive health services could be closed in July due to lack of funds, which would prevent as many as 320,000 pregnant women from accessing the health care they need.

According to the statement, only 20 percent of the health system provides maternal and child health services in Yemen, while estimates indicate that a woman dies every two hours due to complications related to pregnancy or childbirth. Thus quoted from Middle East of Monitor on Wednesday, May 13.

In early 2020, UNFPA requested $ 100.5 million to support humanitarian operations in Yemen. The UN agency only managed to get 41 percent of that amount, leaving a deficit of $ 58.8 million.

Then, it has requested an additional $ 24 million to overcome coronavirus pandemic, protect health workers and provide maternity health care in Yemen.

UNFPA’s representative in Yemen, Nestor Owomunhangi, said, “Our priority is to ensure that access to reproductive health care for these mothers is not disrupted and that they are protected from violence and abuse during these difficult times.”

“However, we can only do that if funds are available,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)