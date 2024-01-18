Palestinian Health Ministry: Hepatitis Quickly Spreading in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s health ministry said Wednesday that Hepatitis A was quickly spreading in areas where residents have been displaced in the enclave as a result of overcrowding and poor hygiene, Palinfo reported.

“We warn against stopping the laboratory blood test (CBC) at any moment due to the lack of its materials,” it added.

Earlier Tuesday, United Nations agencies stressed the urgent need for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza as the risk of famine increases and more people are exposed to outbreaks of deadly diseases.

The heads of World Food Program, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization said in a joint statement that new entry routes needed to be opened to Gaza, more trucks needed to be allowed in each day, and aid workers and those in need of aid should be allowed to move around safely.

The statement highlighted that all Gaza residents depend on aid to survive in light of the inability to produce or import food, stressing that the sent humanitarian aid does not meet the basic needs of Gaza residents.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)