15,000 Pregnant Women in Gaza Threatened by Famine: UNRWA

Gaza, MINA – More than 550,000 women in the Gaza Strip are reported to be facing acute hunger, and over 15,000 pregnant women are estimated to be on the brink of starvation, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Thursday, Palinfo reported.

In a post on X, UNRWA reported that there are around 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, with 4,000 births expected to occur in the next month alone.

It also noted that heavy rainfall and limited aid are worsening the conditions for displaced people in Gaza.

According to the UN agency, 2024 has been the deadliest year on record for humanitarian personnel, with 281 personnel killed globally, the majority of whom were UNRWA staff in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)