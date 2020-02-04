As 32 Acehnese Fishermen Detained by Thai Navy

Aceh, MINA – As 32 fishermen from East Aceh, Aceh Province have been detained for two weeks by Thai Sea Authorities. They are thought to have been swept away by drifting to the sea borders of India and Thailand.

The 32 fishermen have been going to sea since January 21, 2020 using two ships namely KM Perkasa Mahera and KM Voltus to search for fish. Now, they are at Naval Base Region III Tap Lamuk, Phangnga Province, Thailand, thus quoted by CNNIndonesia on Tuesday, February 4.

The crew who was on the two ships Munir (narcotics), Ibrahim (KKM), Saiful, Khairul, Nanda, Ikbal, M. Yunus, Nurdin, Dona, Iskandar, Rijal, Adi, Ishak, Munzir, Nurdin, Midi, Edi, Munir, Firman, Pendi, Adi, Aris, Abdul Hadi, Andi, Saleh, M Jamil, Adi and Mawardi.

Aceh parlemen member from East Aceh, Iskandar Usman Alfarlaky, asked Acting Governor of Aceh Nova Iriansyah not to ignore the fate of 32 Acehnese fishermen who were detained in Thailand.

According to him, almost two weeks more advocacy from the Government of Aceh to 32 fishermen is still nil. That, he said inversely proportional to the advocacy carried out on Acehnese students in Wuhan.

“Attention from the Acting Governor of 32 Acehnese fishermen who were detained in Thailand was very lacking. This is far compared to the attention that was shown to Acehnese students in Wuhan,” Iskandar Usman said when confirmed on Tuesday.

Iskandar hopes that the Aceh Government will not ignore the fate of Acehnese fishermen who are now detained in Thailand. So far, it has sent a letter to the Foreign Ministry on January 22 last. However, there was no response. He hoped that at least there was the same attention the government showed students in Wuhan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)