Rara, Indonesian Rain Shaman Pressured to Apologize and Leave Aceh

Banda Aceh, MINA – Rain shaman Rara Istiati Wulandari, commonly known as Mbak Rara, is being urged to apologize to the people of Aceh and leave the province immediately.

This statement was made by Acting Governor of Aceh, Syafrizal ZA, on Wednesday in response to Rara’s ritual to prevent rain at the Harapan Bangsa Stadium, Lhong Raya, Banda Aceh.

Rara’s actions have been met with negative reactions from the people of Aceh ahead of the PON XXI event scheduled for September 9. Syafrizal believes that Rara’s actions are inconsistent with the practice of Islamic law in Aceh.

In recent days, Acehnese netizens have been stirred up by Rara’s ritual involving rain shaman tools around Lhong Raya Stadium.

Negative feedback has appeared across various social media platforms regarding the rain shaman’s actions. A video of a few seconds has been shared on matadonyacom and the Aceh account.

The national sports event PON XXI is currently being held in Aceh and North Sumatra. Mbak Rara was reportedly brought in by a national company involved in some of the venues for the event.

Until Tuesday, Aceh has been experiencing heavy rain, particularly in the late afternoon and evening. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)