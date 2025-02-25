Indonesia’s Aceh Authorities Cane Same-Sex Couple Under Sharia Law

Banda Aceh, MINA – Authorities in Aceh carried out a public caning sentence against a same-sex couple after they were caught by local residents in a rented house in Banda Aceh.

The Sharia Court of Banda Aceh found them guilty of violating Aceh Qanun No. 6 of 2014 on Islamic Criminal Law (Jinayat). The court sentenced DA to 80 lashes, while AI received 85 lashes.

“The court sentences DA to 80 lashes and AI to 85 lashes, with a reduction for time already served,” stated the Sharia Court panel of judges in its ruling on Monday, as quoted by MINA.

Banda Aceh Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Alfian said the prosecution had no objections to the verdict, as it aligned with their original demands.

“The defendants have accepted the ruling. We are now awaiting the execution schedule,” he said.

Local residents had reportedly been monitoring the couple due to suspicions of inappropriate behavior. While they initially claimed they were meeting for academic purposes, they were later handed over to the Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) and Wilayatul Hisbah for legal processing under Aceh’s Sharia law. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

