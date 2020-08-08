As 285,000 Students in Gaza Start the New School

Gaza Strip, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday has received more than 285,000 students, with the start of the new school year in the Gaza Strip, after five months of closure due to the spread of Coronavirus.

UNRWA said in a statement that it had received 285,768 students in 277 schools, including 32,000 and 83 new students in the first grade of primary school. Thus quoted from Quds Press.

The first four weeks will be devoted to remedial education in order to re-activate students and integrate them into the educational process, as well as recovering the skills they have missed as a result of stopping their studies after declaring the state of emergency.

The education program in “UNRWA” has taken a set of preventive measures, including “providing all materials necessary to sterilize and disinfect schools and train school ears on how to use sterilizers and disinfectants effectively, in conjunction with sterilization of all schools without exception in preparation for receiving students in accordance with the preventive protocols in force internationally.

UNRWA indicated that in the current stage, the morning queue will be canceled and the rest in the school yard between classes will be replaced with a rest inside the classroom, interspersed with some recreational activities, while ensuring that children go out to the toilets without crowding or jostling.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that the number of people infected with the virus in the Gaza Strip has reached 78, of whom 70 have recovered, and one person has died. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)