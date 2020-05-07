As 276 Indonesian Jamaah Tabligh Stumbled by Legal Process in India (photo special)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said as many as 276 Indonesian citizens who are members of Jamaah Tabligh in India reported to the police for allegedly violating the law.

Retno said those members of Jamaah Tabligh are suspected of carrying out a number of violations of quarantine and immigration regulations

“Of the 276, 138 Indonesian Jamaah Tabligh in India are in court custody and are awaiting further legal proceedings,” Retno said when holding a virtual press conference on Wednesday, May 6.

According to her, the problem of Indonesian Jamaah Tabligh in India is not something easy. However, it continues to pay attention to this from the beginning.

The issue affecting the Indonesian citizen in India was also specifically discussed by President Joko Widodo.

Retno said President Jokowi discussed the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by telephone.

“I also discussed this issue with the Indian Foreign Minister,” Retno said.

As is known, India has implemented a strict lockdown since the end of March to stop the spread of coronavirus. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)