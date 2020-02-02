As 238 Indonesians from Wuhan Undergo 14 Days of Observation in Natuna Islands

As 238 Indonesian citizens have been evacuated from Wuhan, China and arrived in Natuna, Riau Islands on Sunday afternoon (photo: screenshot)

Natuna, MINA – As 238 Indonesian citizens have been evacuated from Wuhan, China and arrived in Natuna, Riau Islands on Sunday afternoon. They will undergo observation for 14 days on the island.

Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto said the implementation of observations for two weeks is a rule set by the world health organization (WHO).

“Hopefully, they can all go through periods like this for two weeks, stay healthy, so that according to WHO regulations, they can later be returned to their respective homes,” Terawan said at Raden Sajad Air Base, Natuna Island, Riau Islands on Sunday afternoon, as quoted from Liputan6.

Previously, the Indonesians from Wuhan were taken by Batik Air plane to land Hang Nadim Airport, Batam on Sunday morning. Furthermore, the Hercules C130, Boeing 737-400 aircraft and one aircraft belonging to the Indonesian Air Force brought all Indonesian citizens to Natuna.

Minister of Health confirmed the number of Indonesian citizens who arrived in Natuna was 238 people from the previously planned 245 people.

“What arrived was fix 238 people, four people resigned and three others did not pass the inspection by the Chinese Government,” Terawan said. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)