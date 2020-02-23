As 10 Indonesian Students Died in Sempor River

Sleman, MINA – All student victims were swept away in the Sempor River, Turi, Sleman, finally being found. In total, 10 students died after the last victim was found on Sunday morning.

It was confirmed by the Head of Public Relations of the Yogyakarta Regional Police, AKBP Yulianto, through his Whatsapp status. “Thank God all have been found. Thank you for the physical and non-physical assistance from all those who helped,” Yulianto wrote on Sunday morning.

Previously, until Saturday night, only eight students were found dead. While the other two were still missing.

Thus, a total of 10 students died, 23 were injured, and 216 students survived. In total, 249 students participated in the river framing activity consisting of 124 7th grade students and 125 8th grade students of SMP Negeri 1 Turi, Sleman.

“With the found of all the victims, the SAR operation was declared complete today and all SAR potential was returned to each element,” said Commander of the Sempor River 202 SAR Operation, Asnawi, in a press release on Sunday this morning. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)