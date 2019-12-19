Arab League Meeting to Discuss Brazil’s New Office in Jerusalem

Cairo, MINA – The Arab League is holding an emergency session today to discuss Brazil’s new trade mission in Jerusalem, Quds Press has reported.

The Palestinian Authority Representative at the Arab League, Dyab Al-Louh, said on Wednesday that the members are looking at possible measures to be taken regarding this “illegal” step.

According to MEMO, he stressed the importance of having an Arab position putting pressure on Brazil to annul its decision, because its opening of a trade mission in the occupied city is “a violation of international law and international resolutions.”

The PA representative added that Brazil’s move is a slap in the face for the Arab League. “We have warned Brazil on more than one occasion that such measures undermine the legal status of Jerusalem.” Al-Louh called on the Brazilian government to cancel this “adventure” which would harm the interests of the Brazilian people and “surely will not help achieving peace and justice in the Middle East.”

On Sunday, Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, opened the trade mission in Jerusalem and pointed out that his father’s government is going to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City, following in the footsteps of the US and several other countries.

No serious measures have been taken by the Arab states in response to such illegal actions by the US. They simply condemned the action, while normalising their relations with the occupation state.(T/R04/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)